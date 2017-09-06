Myles Garrett stands by draft-day comments about Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

Myles Garrett is coming for Ben Roethlisberger. Still.

The Browns defensive end said Wednesday he stands by his draft-day comments when he said “Big Ben is a Super Bowl winner, and I heard he’s hard to take down. So, I’m coming for him first, (to) chop him down.”

“I stand by it,” Garrett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “You shouldn’t be scared to take anybody down. It’s the whole defense against their offense. I’m not going to be alone in this.”

The No. 1 overall pick has studied Roethlisberger enough to know the Steelers quarterback lives up to his Big Ben nickname. Roethlisberger stands 6 foot 5 and weighs 240 pounds. Garrett stands 6-4 and weighs 272.

“He is no small fella,” Garrett said. “It is going to be pretty tough. You have to make sure that you wrap up and make sure that you try to get the ball out. There are times when he is a little bit loose with it so if you are trying to get him down, just try to take the ball out when you are doing it.”

Roethlisberger responded to Garrett’s remarks during the spring, saying, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “I was talking to [center Maurkice Pouncey] after Garrett called me out. Pounce got a big kick out of it. All of my linemen enjoyed hearing it. They can’t wait to get started. I can’t, either.”