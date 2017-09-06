NFL, NFLPA find “no deviation” from concussion protocol with Tom Brady

Posted by Josh Alper on September 6, 2017, 10:58 AM EDT
During a May appearance on CBS This Morning, Tom Brady‘s wife Gisele Bundchen said that her husband suffered a concussion last year and her comment raised some eyebrows since Brady was never in the league’s concussion protocol.

While Brady didn’t dispute his wife’s assertion during an interview with ESPN, coach Bill Belichick said that the team complied with league rules regarding concussions as they pertained to Brady never appearing on an injury report due to a head injury. The NFL and NFLPA looked into that and announced in a statement on Wednesday that they found no reason to take issue with that statement.

“The NFL and NFLPA have conducted comprehensive evaluations of the Concussion Protocol as it applied to Tom Brady during the 2016-17 season. This review included an examination of all game film from every Patriots’ game last season, every report from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth ATC Spotter assigned to those games and Mr. Brady’s medical records, which were produced pursuant to a release signed by Mr. Brady. This review identified no evidence of any deviation from the Protocol by the Patriots’ medical staff or the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants assigned to Patriots’ games or any indication that Mr. Brady sustained a concussion or reported signs or symptoms consistent with having sustained a concussion. We appreciate the cooperation of the Patriots’ medical staff in conducting this review.”

None of that means Brady never suffered a concussion, of course, but there’s not much for the league or anyone else to do as long as the only sign that he did came well after the fact from a secondhand source.

NFL, NFLPA find "no deviation" from concussion protocol with Tom Brady

