NFL, NFLRA announce hiring of 21 full-time officials

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Referees Association announced in August that they had jointly approved a plan to hire up to 24 full-time officials to see if going that route improved the work that officials do on the field during the season.

On Wednesday, the names of the first 21 officials to be hired on a full-time basis were announced in a joint statement between the league and the NFLRA.

“We believe that we will learn a great deal over the course of this initial year working with the full-time game officials,” NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Alberto Riveron said. “Our collective goal is to make a positive impact on NFL officiating overall.”

The group of 21 officials features at least two at each of the positions on the field and 17 of the 21 officials hired in a full-time capacity have at least 10 years experience in the NFL.

Referees: Brad Allen, Walt Anderson, Jerome Boger, Pete Morelli

Umpires: Barry Anderson, Dan Ferrell, Bill Schuster

Down Judges: Derick Bowers, Ed Camp

Line Judges: Rusty Baynes, Julian Mapp, Mark Perlman, Mark Steinkerchner

Field Judges: Tom Hill, Steve Zimmer

Side Judges: Boris Cheek, Jonah Monroe

Back Judges: Steve Freeman, Scott Helverson, Terrence Miles, Greg Steed