Odell Beckham Jr. back on the practice field Wednesday

AP

Even if he wasn’t a full participant in team drills, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was on the field.

And that’s progress, since he hasn’t been there since spraining his ankle during his lone preseason appearance on Aug. 21.

It wasn’t a full day of work, but it was work, nonetheless. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Beckham stretched with teammates, and then went to the sidelines to do stretching and agility work with the athletic training staff.

Reporters only get to see the first 15 or 20 minutes of Giants practices, so it’s unclear what he’ll do behind closed doors, but it points to him being listed as limited on the official injury report.

Getting him back would be a huge boost to the game (and ratings) when the Giants play the eligible-for-this-week-anyway Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.