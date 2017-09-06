Officially, OBJ didn’t practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

Yes, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was at practice on Wednesday. No, he didn’t practice.

Officially, Beckham was a non-participant in Wednesday’s session, due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Week Two of the preseason, 16 days ago in Cleveland.

“We’re just taking it day by day,” coach Ben McAdoo told reporters. “It’s a medical decision.”

For Beckham, the decision ultimately may be financial; he may be more willing to play at less than 100 percent if he has the security tthat comes from a long-term contract. There has been little indication of a potential deal being done before the start of the season. If the Giants were to give him a significant monetary reward and ongoing protection that comes from injury guarantees, maybe he’d possibly be more inclined to suit up and play.

However it plays out, an answer likely won’t come until Friday at the earliest, when the team applies one of the various labels to his status for the game (questionable, doubtful, out). If he’s questionable, the next question becomes whether he’ll make the trip to Texas with his teammates on Saturday.