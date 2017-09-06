Patriots list six players as questionable for Thursday night

Getty Images

The Patriots will unfurl their latest championship banner on Thursday night before they play the Chiefs and they have seven players on their injury report for the game.

The team listed six players as questionable. Defensive lineman Adam Butler (knee), defensive back Nate Ebner (shoulder), tackle Cameron Fleming (ankle), linebacker Harvey Langi (concussion), wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee) and wide receiver/special teamer Matthew Slater (hamstring) were all limited participants in practice the last two days.

Defensive tackle Vincent Valentine is listed as doubtful after missing practice all week with a knee injury.

If both Butler, Langi and Valentine were to miss the game, the Patriots would be thin in the front seven as they kept 14 defensive linemen and linebackers overall. They’d still remain favorites to kick off the season with a win on their home field, though.