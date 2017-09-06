Reggie Ragland unlikely to make Chiefs debut on Thursday night

AP

Linebacker Reggie Ragland is still familiarizing himself with the Chiefs defense after coming to the team in a trade with the Bills a little more than a week ago, but that’s not the only reason why he’s unlikely to play against the Patriots on Thursday night.

Ragland is listed as doubtful because of his knee on the team’s final injury report before they kick off their season. Ragland was a limited participant on Monday and Tuesday before being listed as a full participant. Ragland tore his ACL last summer and missed his entire rookie season as a result of the injury.

The Chiefs also listed guard Parker Ehinger as doubtful. Ehinger also suffered a torn ACL last year. Safety Ron Parker is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Not listed at all is tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was limited on Monday and Tuesday with a calf issue, but will be good to go in New England.