Report: Browns fear Myles Garrett could miss weeks

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hurt his ankle in Wednesday’s practice, which makes the first overall pick’s presence in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Steelers something less than a sure thing.

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, there’s worry that Garrett’s regular season debut will be delayed well beyond that date. Cabot reports that Garrett is headed for further tests on the ankle, which will likely include an MRI, and a team source told her that the team is “worried the injury could sideline him for weeks.”

It would be more surprising if there wasn’t some concern about Garrett missing an extended period of time given where the Browns took him in the draft and how high the expectations are for the impact he’ll have right off the bat.

Garrett dealt with a foot injury during minicamp in June, but coach Hue Jackson said that the current injury is to the other foot. Garrett was also hampered by an ankle injury at Texas A&M last season.

Nate Orchard and Carl Nassib would be options at defensive end in the event Garrett can’t play.