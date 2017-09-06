Roger Goodell issues statement supporting Michael Bennett

Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he’s behind Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after his allegation of mistreatment from the Las Vegas police.

In a statement released by the league, Goodell praised Bennett for his leadership.

“Michael Bennett represents the best of the NFL — a leader on his team and in his community,” Goodell said. “Our foremost concern is the welfare of Michael and his family. While we understand the Las Vegas police department will address this later this evening, the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all of our leaders in every community. We will support Michael and all NFL players in promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve and fair and equal treatment under the law.”

Video has surfaced showing Bennett face-down on the ground, being handcuffed. The Las Vegas police have said they are investigating Bennett’s claim that an officer pointed a gun at Bennett’s head and threatened to blow his head off, which is not shown in the video.