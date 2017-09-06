Roger Goodell issues statement supporting Michael Bennett

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 6, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he’s behind Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett after his allegation of mistreatment from the Las Vegas police.

In a statement released by the league, Goodell praised Bennett for his leadership.

“Michael Bennett represents the best of the NFL — a leader on his team and in his community,” Goodell said. “Our foremost concern is the welfare of Michael and his family. While we understand the Las Vegas police department will address this later this evening, the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all of our leaders in every community. We will support Michael and all NFL players in promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve and fair and equal treatment under the law.”

Video has surfaced showing Bennett face-down on the ground, being handcuffed. The Las Vegas police have said they are investigating Bennett’s claim that an officer pointed a gun at Bennett’s head and threatened to blow his head off, which is not shown in the video.

  6. It’s virtue signaling moments like these that makes me completely unsympathetic to the sjw crusade against Goodell. O back to running a sports league and worry less about bathroom genders or whatever is the cause of the day

  8. The defining feature of a real patriot isn’t flag waving and cheerleading televised invasions, but a tireless commitment to the civil liberties expressed in our Constitution. There aren’t many things in life worth dying for, but that’s one of them. If we can’t agree that these core civil liberties represent a fundamental part of the American experiment, then America no longer exists. People of color are the canaries in the coal mine when it comes to injustice, police brutality and militarization of a rogue police state. We can have wonderful, brave officers and military personnel and we can have police brutality, excessive force and injustice. They are not mutually exclusive events. Attempts to delegitimize these claims every step of the way only hurts all of us when the state turns on the most privileged including all of us.

  9. Again, a board of denial and the use of anger and ugly comments because it doesn’t negatively affect you or your loved ones.

