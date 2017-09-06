23 players from 16 teams suspended this week

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott remains eligible to play this week, but the Cowboys will miss two other suspended players against the Giants. Twenty-three players on 16 teams have suspended players, according to research by Howard Balzer of Pro Football Xchange.

The suspensions range from one game to 10 for violations of policies for substance abuse, performance-enhancing drugs, personal conduct or repeated violations of NFL safety rules. Those players will miss a total of 85 games. Another 15 free agents also are suspended a total of 56 games.

Balzer’s list does not include players like Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory, who was suspended for at least one year, or Falcons defensive tackle Ra'Shede Hageman, who is on the commissioner’s exempt list as the result of a domestic violence incident from 2016.

Following is a team-by-team list of players placed on reserve/suspended to start the season:

Atlanta: Cornerback Jalen Collins (10).

Baltimore: Running back Kenneth Dixon (4).

Buffalo: Tackle Seantrel Henderson (5), receiver Walter Powell (4).

Cincinnati: Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (3), CB Adam Jones (1).

Dallas: Defensive ends David Irving (4), Damontre Moore (2).

Detroit: Defensive end Armonty Bryant (4), defensive tackle Khyri Thornton (6).

Green Bay: Receiver Geronimo Allison (1).

Houston: Receiver Jaelen Strong (1).

L.A. Chargers: Defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi (1), center Max Tuerk (4).

L.A. Rams: Cornerback Troy Hill (20), receiver Mike Thomas (4).

Miami: Safety T.J. McDonald (8).

Minnesota: Receiver Michael Floyd (4).

New Orleans: Receiver Willie Snead (3).

N.Y. Jets: Receiver Jalin Marshall (4), tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (2).

Tampa Bay: Running back Doug Martin (3).

Washington: Linebacker Trent Murphy (4).