Texans healthier at wideout, banged up in backfield

Getty Images

The Texans spent much of the summer shorthanded at wide receiver because of injuries, but things are trending in the right direction at that spot with the first game of the year a few days away.

DeAndre Hopkins declared himself 100 percent healthy after hurting his hand and Braxton Miller is back at practice after missing a large chunk of time with an ankle injury suffered in the preseason opener, leaving Will Fuller‘s broken collarbone as the only lingering injury issue among the team’s pass catchers.

Things aren’t quite so rosy in the backfield. D'Onta Foreman has been out of practice with a groin injury and Alfred Blue is still recovering from a high ankle sprain, which hasn’t led to coach Bill O’Brien ruling them out but is a source of uncertainty for Week One.

“I’m not sure about either one,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It was good to get Braxton back. At this point, I would say that both guys have a chance to play on Sunday, but I won’t know that until later in the week.”

If neither back can play, the Jaguars will likely be getting a heavy dose of Lamar Miller in Houston on Sunday.