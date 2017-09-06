Video shows portion of Michael Bennett’s incident with police

Getty Images

Shortly after Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett accused Las Vegas police of mistreatment, a video emerged that showed a portion of the encounter Bennett had with officers after the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight.

The video, published by TMZ, begins with audio of someone shouting, “Get your f–kin hands up,” although at that point the camera doesn’t show either Bennett or the officer in question and it’s unclear who said those words. Another officer is shown appearing to draw his gun.

The camera then moves to show Bennett face-down on the ground and an officer crouching over him, attempting to handcuff him. Bennett can be heard yelling, “I wasn’t doing nothing! I wasn’t doing nothing! You asked me a question! I was here with my friends, they told us to get out, everybody ran! Did you ask me a question, sir?”

The officer then yells, “Put your palms together!” as he handcuffs Bennett.

Bennett said an officer put a gun to his head and threatened to “blow my f–king head off.” The video does not show that.

Las Vegas police say they are investigating the incident.