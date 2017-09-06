Von Miller says Trevor Siemian is looking like Peyton Manning

Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller has already played with one great quarterback in Denver, and he thinks he’s now playing with another.

Miller said on PFT Live that he thinks Trevor Siemian is playing like Peyton Manning, whom Siemian backed up when the Broncos won the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

“We’ve been saying it for a long time, we said it last year,” Miller said. “Him seeing the way it’s done, he just has that Peyton Manning vibe — he kind of looks like Peyton Manning too. It’s great to have that energy from Trevor in the locker room and on the football field. I trust him in everything, our whole organization trusts him. He’s looking 10 times better than he did last year and he did a lot of great stuff for us last year.”

That sounds like a bit of a stretch, but it points to the confidence Siemian’s teammates have in him. John Elway didn’t have much confidence in Siemian when he traded up in the first round of the draft to select Paxton Lynch, but now that Siemian has beaten Lynch out, the team is rallying around its starter.