The Bills are ready to reward running back LeSean McCoy if he has a good year.

McCoy and the Bills agreed to a deal that includes $2.5 million in incentives for this season, a league source tells PFT.

This is the third year of the five-year, $40 million contract McCoy signed with the Bills in 2015. His base salary this season is $6 million.

Last season McCoy had 234 carries for 1,267 yards and 13 touchdowns, plus 50 catches for 356 yards.