Browns bring back DL Tyrone Holmes with Myles Garrett sidelined

AP

The Browns announced on Thursday morning that defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to miss a few weeks due to a high ankle sprain and they made a move to make sure they’re stocked on the defensive line in his absence a short time later.

They have signed defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes. Tackle Zach Sterup was waived in a corresponding move.

It’s a return engagement for Holmes, who was waived on Sunday as the Browns made room for five waiver claims on their 53-man roster. That was a reverse of last year when Holmes, who was a 2016 sixth-round pick of the Jaguars, came to the Browns as a waiver claim a day after final cuts.

Holmes had six tackles and a sack in 11 appearances for the Browns last season.