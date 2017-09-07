Browns: Myles Garrett has a high ankle sprain

AP

Even when things are looking promising for the Browns, the Browns-ness of their situation will not subside.

The Browns announced rookie defensive end Myles Garrett has a high ankle sprain, and the team will update his status in a few weeks.

That means he won’t be playing this week against the Steelers, obviously, and it’s a blow for a team hoping the No. 1 overall pick could help spark some changes there.

Garrett had an MRI after yesterday’s practice injury, and obviously the results were not what they were hoping for, since they’re already on the week-to-week timeline.