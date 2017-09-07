Browns waive Josh Woodrum

AP

The Browns won’t take four quarterbacks into the first weekend of the regular season.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Browns have waived quarterback Josh Woodrum on Thursday. Woodrum was claimed off of waivers from the Ravens on Sunday to join DeShone Kizer, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan on the depth chart at quarterback.

Woodrum signed with the Ravens when they needed someone to back up Ryan Mallett while Joe Flacco was out with a back injury. He went 25-of-36 for 321 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added two rushing touchdowns in four preseason appearances for Baltimore.

There were no corresponding roster moves on the wire for Woodrum or safety Calvin Pryor, who was cut after a fight with teammate Ricardo Louis on Thursday. The Browns are expected to promote safety Kai Nacua from the practice squad to fill one of the open spots.