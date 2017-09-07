Bryan Bulaga “felt good” in return to practice

Getty Images

Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga injured his ankle in practice toward the tail end of the preseason schedule and did not play in the team’s final two preseason games, but it doesn’t sound like the team will have to replace him in the lineup against the Seahawks this weekend.

Bulaga returned to practice for the first time since getting hurt on Wednesday and got in a limited session. Coach Mike McCarthy said that the plan is for Bulaga to do the same kind of work on Thursday.

“I thought he looked good,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “I know he felt good out there, so we’re going to go with the same approach today.”

Assuming all continues to go well, Bulaga will be on the field for the opener alongside his new partner on the right side Jahri Evans.