Chiefs stop Patriots on two fourth-and-short runs

Getty Images

The Chiefs stopped the Patriots on not one but two fourth-and-short runs. Mike Gillislee was the runner on both, with Nate Solder reporting as an extra blocker on both.

The first stop came on fourth-and-one from the Kansas City 10 early in the first quarter when defensive linemen Allen Bailey and Bennie Logan, with help from Eric Berry, stuffed Gillislee for no gain.

Early in the fourth quarter, on fourth-and-one from the Kansas City 40, Gillislee was stopped for no gain by linebackers Frank Zombo and Justin Houston.