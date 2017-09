Getty Images

The Patriots lost Danny Amendola to a head injury in the second half. The team announced he would not return.

It appeared Amendola took a knee to the head from Frank Zombo on a punt return.

Amendola has had two known concussions in his career, according to NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya.

Amendola was the Patriots’ leading receiver when he left, catching six passes for 100 yards. It marked Amendola’s first 100-yard game since 2015.