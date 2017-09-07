DeAndre Hopkins off Texans’ injury report

Getty Images

The Texans are getting healthier as they move closer to Sunday. Although they won’t have receiver Will Fuller (broken collarbone) or running back Alfred Blue (high-ankle sprain), the Texans will have their Pro Bowl receiver 100 percent healthy.

DeAndre Hopkins came off the injury report Thursday. His thumb, which he injured in the first preseason game, has fully healed.

The Texans also removed receiver Braxton Miller (ankle), tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) and rookie running back D'Onta Foreman (groin) from their injury report.