DeMaurice Smith appreciates Goodell’s support of Michael Bennett

The league and the union agree on something: Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has their support as he alleges misconduct by the Las Vegas police.

Just as the NFL was issuing a statement dismissing calls by the Las Vegas police union to investigate Bennett, NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith was issuing a similar statement.

“I applaud Roger joining me in issuing a statement of support for Michael Bennett, but there are no grounds for the NFL to investigate our union rep and I look forward to Roger confirming the same,” Smith said.

Bennett says Las Vegas police racially profiled him, pointed a gun at his head and threatened to kill him as he fled a reported shooting following the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. The police department says it is investigating.