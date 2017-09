Getty Images

Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower left with a right knee injury in the third quarter. His return is questionable.

Hightower got his leg rolled by a Chiefs offensive lineman with seven minutes left in the third quarter. He walked off under his own power and headed to the medical tent on the sideline.

Hightower rode the stationary bicycle on the sideline when his teammates returned to the field on the Chiefs’ next series. He had two tackles before leaving.