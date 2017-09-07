Former Packers receiver James Jones announces retirement

Getty Images

Wide receiver James Jones announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after nine full seasons in the league.

Jones spent most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, but did have short stints with the Oakland Raiders, New York Giants and San Diego Chargers. He did not play in the NFL last season after being released by the San Diego Chargers at the end of training camp.

Jones was released by the Giants at the end of training in 2015 after what was considered a disappointing preseason in New York. But upon his return to the Packers, Jones posted one of the best seasons of his career. He finished the season with 50 receptions for a career-high 890 yards and eight touchdowns. He also posted the best yards-per-catch average (17.8) of his career.

Jones spent the first seven years of his career in Green Bay and returned to the Packers after a season in Oakland and an offseason in New York. He ranks 10th in Packers’ franchise history in receptions, 12th in yards and ninth in receiving touchdowns.