Goodell: I think Kaepernick will get another shot, but I’m not a football expert

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he still believes Colin Kaepernick will play in the league again, but he doesn’t know when or where and thinks each of the 32 teams’ personnel people can make that decision on their own.

Goodell said on FS1 that he thinks Kaepernick’s current unemployment is solely about teams deciding for themselves that he’s not the right fit, and not about blackballing him for protesting during the national anthem.

“I want to see everyone get an opportunity, including Colin, but those decisions are made by football people,” Goodell said. “When teams have a need and teams feel like they can get better by a particular individual, whether they know the system, or whether they have more talent, or whatever it may be, that’s what they do. And I’m still convinced that he’ll get that opportunity when the right opportunity comes along. That’s what our league’s all about.”

Asked if, based on Kaepernick’s play last season, Goodell thinks Kaepernick is good enough to play in the NFL this season, Goodell said that’s not for him to say.

“I’m not a football expert,” Goodell said. “I’m a huge fan. I have a role as commissioner also, but for me I watch the games and enjoy and I let the football people make those decisions. And the reality is there’s 32 different decisions, and multiple decisions within an organization, so there’s always a dispute. The idea of who can play, who can’t play, who’s best for our system and not best for our system, are decisions that should be made by those 32 teams.”

So while Goodell says he wants to see Kaepernick get an opportunity, he’s not giving the kind of full-throated endorsement from the league office that might motivate a team to give him that opportunity. Instead, Goodell is going to leave that decision to the football experts on the 32 teams, not the non-expert who runs the league.

56 responses to “Goodell: I think Kaepernick will get another shot, but I’m not a football expert

  4. I am a fan of 50 plus years. I have not seen one single piece of evidence that CK even wants to play. He was a starter in A Superbowl. Do you really think he wants to carry a clipboard for the rest of his career? And the money issue, he will want starter pay, who is going to pay that?

  6. Its NOT Rogers job to ” motivate” teams to sign a player! He went to far by mentioning him at all. Did he mention Ray Rice or RG3? No. And he shouldn’t. There are plenty of players that ate unemployed that some feel might have the talent to play. Just do you job Roger. In your own words Roger. Your not a football expert.

  10. With all due respect to his talent (or lack thereof), no team in their right mind would want to deal with, or manage, the media circus that would go along with hiring Kaepernick. No team. Anyone who does is just looking for attention – in which case, they too should be fired!

    Again,
    Fined for celebrating
    Fined for wearing shoes that pay respect to those that have died
    Fined for wearing colors that pay tribute to those lost to cancer

    Heralded, praised for protesting during the national anthem

    Kaepernick has rights? What about the ‘right’ to wear what you want and celebrate how you want?

    Want to protest? – do it at the end of the game – hold hands and sing kummmbayha, but NOT during the National Anthem.

  12. 1phillyphan says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:58 am
    Its NOT Rogers job to ” motivate” teams to sign a player! He went to far by mentioning him at all.
    ________________

    Take it easy tiger, he was responding to a question.

  13. There’s actually a website devoted to things that Goodell is not an expert in. It’s called Wikipedia.

  14. “I’m not a football expert, that’s why I was uniquely placed within the NFL to arbitrate my own ruling against Brady – who else would have been completely fair to me and fully understanding of my original decision processes?”

  17. The last play of the 2016 season for the guy who wears a Castro shirt was being sacked in Miami by the son of Cuban refugees, while being booed out of the stadium by Cuban-Americans. How fitting if that’s his last play. As it likely was.

  18. limakey says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:57 am
    I am a fan of 50 plus years. I have not seen one single piece of evidence that CK even wants to play. He was a starter in A Superbowl. Do you really think he wants to carry a clipboard for the rest of his career? And the money issue, he will want starter pay, who is going to pay that?
    =======================================================

    Just look at his twitter. He doesn’t seem to be interested in football. He’s been radicalized.

  22. If Kap was training and working hard at his craft I think teams would be willing to give him another look.
    Part of the problem is he’s been too busy touring communist countries to care about football.

  23. Shouldn’t the person who runs the NFL “LITERALLY” be an expert of the NFL??? Or should he be a money man?? Im curious, the integrity of the game is at stake here.

  26. Kap doent want to play anymore. His silence is deafening. I would think if he was really intrested in social issues & getting exposure he would get to Houston or Miami and help out with their recovery efforts.

  27. crush22 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 9:07 am
    “He’s not paid to be a GM / coach.
    He’s paid to be a businessman.”

    Too bad he’s not a good businessman either. The NFL is making money hand over fist in spite of him, not because of anything he has done to promote the business.

  33. Kap is one dimensional and a huge distraction. Any expert could tell you to stay away. Just wondering, how does RG3 feel about all this? He is out of the league after being ROTY a few years ago.

    _____________________________________________________________________________________
    The whole purpose of the peaceful, silent protest during the national anthem is because he doesn’t think people are treated equally in this nation, and for people to notice it–cause discussion, what point would there be to doing it at the end of a game? And why, because it would make you less uncomfortable?? Get the point? Explain how it hurts you personally that these guys quietly and peacefully demonstrate?

  38. The 32 NFL owners didn’t hire Goodell to make football decisions. He was hired to make the dollars and cents add up correctly, which he does very well (currently to the tune of $12b annually). Kaepernick is not being blackballed by the league, he’s being blackballed by the NFL’s sponsors. The sponsors have all the power and they have warned the league owners that they will pull their money if Kaep is signed.

  39. Isn’t that cute. Goodell is worried about anti-American K(r)ap. What he should be worried about is the NFL because of the K(r)ap. We’ve stopped watching. Millions of us. It’s not hard to do, there is plenty of other things to watch and do on weekends and who knows, we might just find something that takes our attention away from the every Sunday adventure we all loved called the NFL. They’ve lost track, become political and fostered a very dangerous culture within their midst. Good riddance I say. Same to you Goodell for not seeing the downfall coming under your watch.

  42. What about RG3, nobody is giving him a chance and we don’t see articles on him everyday.
    Taking a look at the stats they are comparable.

    RG3
    42 games, 15-25, 63.3%, 42 TDs, 26 Int, QBR 88.4

    CK
    69 games, 28-30, 59.8%, 72 TDs, 30 Int, QBR 88.9
    He had 2 good seasons 2012 and 2013
    23 starts, 17-6,59.9%, 31 TDs, 11 Int

    If People think Kaepernick is being blackballed, why not the same for RG3?

  43. Typical liberals dending justice believing if they whine and shout enough theyl get their way like children. We say the nfl is abusiness then why cant the owners not defend their right not to sign a guy who will hurt their business and perception? How does their rights come in second to wat the crybabies feel they deserve? Their rights and beliefs count as much as a protesters next time do it on your own time and maybe not use your team to voice your issues and hed have a job

  45. pauldeba says:

    Can you imagine any CEO of any major company saying they’re not an “expert” in their industry? The stock would plummet.
    ————-

    Which shows you know nothing about the stock market. Investors want CEOs to manage the business, exactly what Goodell does well. Different skillset for different jobs. It’s not their job to micromanage the organization.

  46. Can you imagine any CEO of any major company saying they’re not an “expert” in their industry? The stock would plummet.
    =====

    Roger has 32 bosses.

    How is he the CEO in this scenario?

  49. Yes; Goodell is going to leave personnel decisions to the guys who make those decisions. This isn’t controversial and isn’t even surprising. Did you expect anything else?

    It IS his job to prevent blackballing! He doesn’t want to do any part of the job that might get him too entangled in complex controversy.
    .

  52. aarons444 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Roger has 32 bosses.

    How is he the CEO in this scenario?
    ——————

    The 32 owners are like a Board of Directors. As commissioner, Goodell is the CEO of the NFL.

    I know you bozos like to claim that Goodell doesn’t have any autonomy, but that simply isn’t true.

  53. thepedestrianoff says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    He doesn’t want to do any part of the job that might get him too entangled in complex controversy.
    ——————

    That’s rich.

  54. The 32 owners are like a Board of Directors. As commissioner, Goodell is the CEO of the NFL.

    I know you bozos like to claim that Goodell doesn’t have any autonomy, but that simply isn’t true.
    =====

    The power owners (Kraft, Jerrah, Woody Johnson, Paul Allen..) would crush Goodell if they needed to.

    The legacy owners (Mara, The Rooneys, Clarke Hunt..) would also kneecap Goodell if the need arose.

    Nothing happens in the League without the Owners approval.

  55. “So while Goodell says he wants to see Kaepernick get an opportunity, he’s not giving the kind of full-throated endorsement from the league office that might motivate a team to give him that opportunity.”

    Im not sure what anyone expects him to say. Is the ask really for him to go try telling a person who he has no authority over to against their will hire and pay a multi million dollar salary to another person. If he ever did apply any sort of coersion Im pretty sure that crosses lines with racketeering laws.

  56. aarons444 says:
    September 7, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    The power owners (Kraft, Jerrah, Woody Johnson, Paul Allen..) would crush Goodell if they needed to.

    The legacy owners (Mara, The Rooneys, Clarke Hunt..) would also kneecap Goodell if the need arose.

    Nothing happens in the League without the Owners approval.
    ————————–

    Psigate and Ezekial Elliott happened. I doubt that Kraft or Jerry approved that one.

Leave a Reply