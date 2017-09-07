Goodell: I think Kaepernick will get another shot, but I’m not a football expert

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 7, 2017, 8:44 AM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he still believes Colin Kaepernick will play in the league again, but he doesn’t know when or where and thinks each of the 32 teams’ personnel people can make that decision on their own.

Goodell said on FS1 that he thinks Kaepernick’s current unemployment is solely about teams deciding for themselves that he’s not the right fit, and not about blackballing him for protesting during the national anthem.

“I want to see everyone get an opportunity, including Colin, but those decisions are made by football people,” Goodell said. “When teams have a need and teams feel like they can get better by a particular individual, whether they know the system, or whether they have more talent, or whatever it may be, that’s what they do. And I’m still convinced that he’ll get that opportunity when the right opportunity comes along. That’s what our league’s all about.”

Asked if, based on Kaepernick’s play last season, Goodell thinks Kaepernick is good enough to play in the NFL this season, Goodell said that’s not for him to say.

“I’m not a football expert,” Goodell said. “I’m a huge fan. I have a role as commissioner also, but for me I watch the games and enjoy and I let the football people make those decisions. And the reality is there’s 32 different decisions, and multiple decisions within an organization, so there’s always a dispute. The idea of who can play, who can’t play, who’s best for our system and not best for our system, are decisions that should be made by those 32 teams.”

So while Goodell says he wants to see Kaepernick get an opportunity, he’s not giving the kind of full-throated endorsement from the league office that might motivate a team to give him that opportunity. Instead, Goodell is going to leave that decision to the football experts on the 32 teams, not the non-expert who runs the league.

19 responses to “Goodell: I think Kaepernick will get another shot, but I’m not a football expert

  4. I am a fan of 50 plus years. I have not seen one single piece of evidence that CK even wants to play. He was a starter in A Superbowl. Do you really think he wants to carry a clipboard for the rest of his career? And the money issue, he will want starter pay, who is going to pay that?

  6. Its NOT Rogers job to ” motivate” teams to sign a player! He went to far by mentioning him at all. Did he mention Ray Rice or RG3? No. And he shouldn’t. There are plenty of players that ate unemployed that some feel might have the talent to play. Just do you job Roger. In your own words Roger. Your not a football expert.

  10. With all due respect to his talent (or lack thereof), no team in their right mind would want to deal with, or manage, the media circus that would go along with hiring Kaepernick. No team. Anyone who does is just looking for attention – in which case, they too should be fired!

    Again,
    Fined for celebrating
    Fined for wearing shoes that pay respect to those that have died
    Fined for wearing colors that pay tribute to those lost to cancer

    Heralded, praised for protesting during the national anthem

    Kaepernick has rights? What about the ‘right’ to wear what you want and celebrate how you want?

    Want to protest? – do it at the end of the game – hold hands and sing kummmbayha, but NOT during the National Anthem.

  12. 1phillyphan says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:58 am
    Its NOT Rogers job to ” motivate” teams to sign a player! He went to far by mentioning him at all.
    ________________

    Take it easy tiger, he was responding to a question.

  13. There’s actually a website devoted to things that Goodell is not an expert in. It’s called Wikipedia.

  14. “I’m not a football expert, that’s why I was uniquely placed within the NFL to arbitrate my own ruling against Brady – who else would have been completely fair to me and fully understanding of my original decision processes?”

  17. The last play of the 2016 season for the guy who wears a Castro shirt was being sacked in Miami by the son of Cuban refugees, while being booed out of the stadium by Cuban-Americans. How fitting if that’s his last play. As it likely was.

  18. limakey says:
    September 7, 2017 at 8:57 am
    I am a fan of 50 plus years. I have not seen one single piece of evidence that CK even wants to play. He was a starter in A Superbowl. Do you really think he wants to carry a clipboard for the rest of his career? And the money issue, he will want starter pay, who is going to pay that?
    =======================================================

    Just look at his twitter. He doesn’t seem to be interested in football. He’s been radicalized.

