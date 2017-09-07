Goodell listens to players with social concerns; will the league take action?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2017, 10:17 AM EDT
When it comes to players expressing concern about issues of social justice and racial equality, the NFL finally is listening. The next question becomes when or if the league will be doing more than that.

In addition to Wednesday’s excellent statement in the aftermath of the news that Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett, Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly has reached out to certain players who have been vocal about social issues — from Bennett to Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins to the Browns players who kneeled during the anthem at a preseason game. So where will it go from here?

More public statements of support for players who raise these concerns would be helpful, along with an effort to acknowledge and support the conscious, deliberate decision of players to use the only sliver of a three-hour football production to focus on these concerns. Many fans can’t and won’t reconcile kneeling or sitting during the national anthem with legitimate efforts to promote important issues of social equality. Perhaps the league should try to find a way to allow players to make their concerns known apart from the brief period when they can stand out by not standing.

It also would be helpful if the league would help Colin Kaepernick find a job. Though some are still willing to die on the “football reasons only” hill, it’s now beyond obvious that Kaepernick would have a job but for last year’s protests. Instead of the Commissioner of the sport trying to clumsily hide behind the notion that he’s not an expert in the sport, he should be (or, more accurately, he should have been) making calls and asking questions and challenging teams to do the right thing by adding a player who will help the team win games without regarding to the perceived “distractions” arising from his activism.

Before the Ravens opted to engage in a slow-motion public debate regarding whether to sign Kaepernick, Goodell repeatedly insisted that teams make player acquisitions for football reasons only. After Goodell personally witnessed Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti make it abundantly clear that football reasons aren’t the only reasons for Kaepernick’s unemployment, Goodell subtly shifted the talking points.

Now, the talking points should become action items. Goodell should be urging teams to consider Kaepernick without regard to the protests and to embrace the message that adding him to a roster would send, ignoring the potential backlash and shrugging at the tired notion of “distractions,” which often is code for not signing a guy the coach or someone else in the organization doesn’t want.

Until the league office makes it clear that it wants — that it expects — teams to not hold player activism against them, the league’s words on the issue will ring hollow.

38 responses to “Goodell listens to players with social concerns; will the league take action?

  3. Again with this garbage. Roger can’t force teams to change their scheme to fit Kaepernick’s limited skill set. He can run one offense, he doesn’t know how to read a defense, and the league has figured out how to defend against him. This is the same reason Manziel, Tebow, and RG3 are also unemployed, they just don’t fit the political narrative the media wants to try and tie in to this whole story.

  6. Goodell is paying lip service. He KNOWS he rally can’t do anything as long as it does not interfere with on filed issues.

    He is still a moron….

  9. most of these players have at least 6 months of free time per year to promote, and even better, actively participate (not just frigging tweet or instagram) in causes that they care about- that’s the time to do it not when I, and millions of other fans, have handed over our hard earned money to watch this game.

  10. Nobody is entitled to a spot on an NFL roster. NOBODY. If a team thinks a player will help them win, they will add that player. I played football in high school. Why aren’t I on an NFL team? Clearly I am being blackballed.

  14. Politics and sports don’t mix well. If I staged a protest at work, I would be reprimanded or fired. The NFL is so concerned about image that they fine players for uniform violations, excessive celebrations, etc. They suspend players for off-field indiscretions. They should make it policy that players stand respectfully for the National Anthem or be fined/suspended. Let the players protest on their own time.

  15. NFL stick to football. STOP screwing everything up. Social issues have been around sinse the beginning of time and will be around long after have come and gone. Stick to what you do best, football, and leave social issues to social workers and advocates.

  17. It’s not the league’s job to “help find Colin Kaepernick a job” That’s up to Mr Kaepernick and the 32 teams. Kaep has made so many poor decisions since last year it’s ridiculous. If you want to play, give an interview saying so. Post some videos on social media of working out or practicing throwing to let the public know that you actually care and want to play. He needs to stop letting activists make his case and do it himself.

  18. Too many fans need their Sunday “safe space” because they can’t handle things they don’t agree with. I’d suggest just growing up and being a mature adult but that would require some effort on their part and that isn’t going to happen in this lifetime.

    I don’t care what politics you personally believe in. It’s a free country and you are free to follow whatever you feel is right for you. Which is why I love America in the first place. The freedom to choose your own path is a beautiful thing.

  19. what excellent statement, he called Michael Bennett, a race baiter, a divider, a man who disrespects the sacrifices made by thousands of service people, The Best of The NFL”…these owners really need to look at how bad this Goodell is before he ruins what is left of the NFL’s respect

  20. Roger first needs to get the commissioner’s pet Jeff Fisher back on a team. Fisher will gladly carry out Goodell’s wishes (while continuing his own legacy of mediocre-to-lousy teams), by signing players the league wants to boost for every cause they stand for, all so the NFL can better virtue signal to the world.

  21. dukeearl says:
    September 7, 2017 at 10:23 am
    Kaepernick is unemployed because he wants starting money. He also is lousy from the pocket.
    ====================================================

    He is unemployed because he asked to be released from a contract that was paying him millions of dollars to sit.
    I wish someone would pay me millions to do nothing at work.

    Maybe the players that feel that he is being screwed can pool some of their millions to help him out while waiting for his $3 million home in the Bay area to sell.

  24. The NFL better not start getting into the business of social issues or they will be playing in 1/2 empty stadiums. Sporting events are not the place for political, social, or any other kind of protests otherwise people will start taking sides and sporting events will turn into protests and demonstrations and nobody is going to pay to attend that hot mess.

  25. It was great when we could watch sports and forget about the problems of our world. Now it’s like politics, far left or far right divided as ever. We use to be united by the game, only divided by the rivalrys and teams we rooted for. It’s a sad time to be a sports fan and this only divided us more as a country.

  27. Can Goodell make Bennett and others leave their multi-million dollar gated communities and start campaigning against black-on-black violence they’re so far removed from? Nope! Kinda convenient how literally nobody talks about that. Is it taboo or something? How about we say no more police patrols in those crime ridden warzones; I bet that would get people talking!

  28. Social justice identity politics is bad for businesses. It alienates consumers, reducing potential profit.

  29. I thought Kaep chose to opt out of his contract…

    If the players want to make a difference don’t take a knee and piss off prospective people that can get behind your cause. Here’s a thought use the press to get out your messsage, if they ask you about the game, talk about your issue, if they ask you about practice, talk about your issue, if they ask you about your teammates DUI, talk about your issue.

  30. redlikethepig says:
    Maybe the league can mandate a safe space for the players who feel threatened?
    – – – – – – – –
    Yeah, they’re doing those little tent things over injured players being examined on the sidelines now, just set a couple more tents up and let players go sit and chill in them during the game.

  31. The only social concerns these players have is running from the cops when told to stop then lying about it because of their race.
    Put on your big boy pants and worry about football……..you know, the job that pays you millions of dollars to play a game 16 times a year?

  32. Where would it stop? I mean would the teams be required to not hold ANY social issues against a player? What if say, a player was pro supremacy of a particular race, Can a team hold that against a player? What if a player was of culture that treated women like second class citizens… is that acceptable or would they face the same fate of an abuser? It sounds like a lot of gray area to me, in a league that loves to play the gray area to favor them whenever needed.

  35. I/m not trolling when I ask this, but can somebody explain to me why Americans in general seem to have such a hard time saying “live and let live” when somebody has an opinion that is different from theirs? I’ve been to many places in this world and America seems to be the most contentious. This is a shame because the country DOES have a lot of beautiful things to offer.

  36. Goodell as always missed handled this situations from the start, he could have formed a committee of esteemed NFL alumni, like Jim Brown, Tony Dungy and met with the parties whom were protesting the flag and had concerns…..they could have worked something out say, the league prefers you to stand for the flag, in return we will try to address this concerns in some other way that we can all live with, Work it out as a family, but Goodell loves the attention this gives the league in terms of diverse views and he can care less of the damage this does to people who truly just want to watch a football game and get away form the divide and politics in thsi country…respectfully eg

  37. Maybe Colin would be in Baltimore if he hid his girlfriend’s twitter account. Too many “outside” interests has made a talented QB no more than a public albatross. He’s not doing himself any justice with his aloofness and you can’t fault a team wondering where his dedication lies

  38. “It also would be helpful if the league would help Colin Kaepernick find a job.”
    ______________________________________________________

    Pathetic…

