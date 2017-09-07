Hue Jackson dismisses notion Myles Garrett is injury prone

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss several weeks with a high right ankle sprain, his third lower-leg injury in 13 months. But Browns coach Hue Jackson dismissed the notion the No. 1 overall choice is injury prone or has chronic ankle problems.

“No concern because I know exactly how it happened,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “If you get somebody thrown into your leg, it could happen to any one of our guys. If you guys would have seen it, it could happen to anybody on our football team. It is just unfortunate it happened to a guy who we wish was out there all of the time. That goes with it.”

Garrett was injured during Wednesday’s practice in a freak accident, and the Browns list him as week to week. He had a lateral foot sprain in the team’s minicamp in June when Cam Erving rolled on Garrett’s left ankle.

Last season at Texas A&M, Garrett had a high left ankle sprain in the fourth week of the season. He missed two games before returning against the advice of the medical staff and gutted it out the rest of the year.

“It’s a very difficult injury and even though you can feel good enough to try to get out there and you can tape it up and brace it up as much as you can, you’re just not the same player you were before the injury because it’s tough,” Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas said. “It really limits your ability to just run.”

Jackson called Garrett’s injury “unfortunate.”

“He’s one of our better players, and we wish we had them all out there, but we will have him out there at some point in time soon,” Jackson said.