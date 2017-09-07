Hue Jackson on Calvin Pryor’s release: Things happen, we’re moving on

Getty Images

Browns coach Hue Jackson confirmed at a Thursday press conference that the team has released safety Calvin Pryor after a fight with a teammate.

Jackson wouldn’t go into the details of what happened, calling it an internal matter and saying that he does not think that wide receiver Ricardo Louis, who was reportedly the other player in the fight, will be released along with Pryor. He said the team would make the necessary alterations to their defensive plan with Pryor out of the picture and that they’ll keep moving forward toward Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

“Things happen, moving on,” Jackson said.

Jackson said the team will likely promote safety Kai Nacua from the practice squad to take Pryor’s spot on the roster. That move would mark the second change to the defensive roster in the last day as the team also brought back defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes to help cover while Myles Garrett is out with a high ankle sprain.

Jackson was asked about any toll the double dose of bad news had on the team with the season about to start. He replied that he hasn’t run from anything in the past and is “not about to now,” although you’d hardly blame him if he double-checked to make sure no anvils are hanging by thin threads over his head when he heads home from the team facility.