Jadeveon Clowney excited about Texans’ plans for him

Getty Images

Thirty-one other defensive coordinators must look at Mike Vrabel with envy. The Texans defensive coordinator has J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney, Benardrick McKinney and Whitney Mercilus at his disposal.

Vrabel will move around his four defensive stalwarts like chess pieces.

“We try to put our best players in different spots, guys we feel can handle the magnitude of where they’re supposed to be,” Vrabel said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “As long as [Clowney] can handle it, we’re going to try to move him around to different spots just like we do with J.J., Whitney and B-Mac.”

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, made Pro Bowl honors last season when Watt missed 13 games after undergoing back surgery. The Texans list Clowney as a starting outside linebacker, but he won’t stay there all game.

“I love it,” Clowney said of being shifted around.

Clowney, who missed 15 games his first two seasons with injuries, overcame the “bust” label last season with 52 tackles, six sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits in 14 games.

“I improved everywhere, taking care of myself, study room, learning more about the people around me, learning about my own game and what I need to work on,” Clowney said.

Now, with Watt back healthy, Clowney is ready for even bigger things.