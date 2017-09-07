Jimmie Ward still limited in practice, making playing this week less likely by the day

Getty Images

The 49ers are eager to get safety Jimmie Ward back in their lineup. But each day that passes without him being a full participant in practice makes it less and less likely that will happen this week.

The team again listed Ward as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice, the same as Wednesday.

He has not had a full practice since injuring his hamstring July 27. Ward spent training camp on the PUP list

“Once he can string together a few good days in a row is when we’ll feel better about putting him in the game,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 49ers list Lorenzo Jerome as the backup to Ward at free safety and Jaquiski Tartt as the backup to Eric Reid at strong safety. San Francisco will start either Jerome or Tartt if Ward can’t go. Jerome started the first two preseason games and Tartt the third.