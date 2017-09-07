Kareem Hunt makes up for early fumble

g

Kareem Hunt had only one fumble in 856 career offensive touches at Toledo, and that came in his freshman season, according to draft analyst Dane Brugler of NFLDraftScout. Hunt fumbled on his first NFL carry.

The third-round pick was visibly upset on the sideline as his Chiefs teammates tried to reassure him.

The Patriots ended up not scoring despite getting the ball at the Kansas City 32, and Hunt ended up redeeming himself.

Hunt, named the starter after Spencer Ware was lost for the season with a knee injury, carried the ball seven times for 47 yards in the first half and caught two passes for 8 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown that cut the Chiefs’ deficit to 17-14 at the half.

Hunt had only one receiving touchdown in his college career.