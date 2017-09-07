Khalil Mack didn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Like all teams, the Raiders will alter their weekly defensive game plans in order to best counter what their opponents are trying to do on offense.

One thing all of those game plans have in common is that they require Khalil Mack to play a leading role in anything the Raiders are going to do defensively. Another thing they have in common is that they are far easier to implement when Mack is healthy.

That’s a bit of a question heading into Sunday’s game against the Titans. Mack did not practice on Wednesday and was listed on the team’s injury report with a knee issue. There’d been no previous sign of a knee injury and coach Jack Del Rio met with the media before practice so there weren’t any questions about Mack’s status.

That will likely change on Thursday, but a return to participation would quiet most concern about Oakland being without its best defensive player in Week One.