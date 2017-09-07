Khalil Mack returns to practice Thursday

AP

The Raiders had an important member of their team on the sideline for Wednesday’s practice, but Thursday brought better news about Khalil Mack.

The reigning NFL defensive player of the year sat out on Wednesday with what was called a knee injury on the team’s injury reports, which raised some concern that the team might be opening the season without their best defensive player.

Anyone who was concerned can let out a sigh of relief. Mack was back on the field and going through practice on Thursday.

Barring other word from the Raiders, that would seem to put him on track for his customary spot on the edge of the Raiders defense when they take on the Titans this Sunday.