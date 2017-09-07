Las Vegas police union complains to Goodell about Michael Bennett

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 7, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is accusing the Las Vegas police of racial profiling and excessive force, and now the police union is accusing Bennett of false accusations.

In a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the police officers’ union president, Detective Steve Grammas, requested that the league “conduct an investigation, and take appropriate action, into Michael Bennett’s obvious false allegations against our officers.”

The letter says the officers who stopped Bennett did so because he acted in a suspicious manner when the officers were called about a shooting. The union denied that race played a role in the decision to detain Bennett.

“Our officers, who are both minorities, had the legal right, and obligation, to detain Bennett based upon the nature of the call and Bennett’s unusual and suspicions actions,” the letter says. “Our officers did not detain Bennett because he was, ‘a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.'”

The letter does not deny Bennett’s claim that the officer pointed a gun at him and threatened to “blow my f—ing head off.” The officer had his body camera turned off at the time of the incident.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Las Vegas police union complains to Goodell about Michael Bennett

  1. Forget about Bennett – everyone knows he’s a blowhard. They should be complaining to Goodell about GOODELL! The fool already announced the league is all-in behind Bennett. Apparently they don’t need any facts to make that leap.

  3. Well, what’ya know? The officers who detained Bennett were minorities themselves. What do all you sky-is-falling people who say it was racially motivated have to say now?

  4. “The officer had his body camera turned off at the time of the incident.”
    Funny how often this happens, why have body cams if they can be turned off? In more cases it actually helps the cops, when the camera is on.

  5. I saw the picture Bennett posted today. To me, that looks like a taser, not a firearm. Now- I can understand it’s hard for Bennett to tell at night, and he doesn’t have eyes in the back of his head. Also, if that’s what the cop actually said, then Bennett would be taking the cops own word. However, the picture clearly looks like as a taser.

  6. If they want the truth, then they really shouldn’t want Roger to start an investigation. They never ends well. And since he has already supported Bennett, it won’t turn out good for the police, especially with his history of disregarding police investigations.

  7. Why would you turn your body cameras off when stopping a suspect under suspicion of a shooting? There is no way to tell who is telling the truth now.

  8. The letter does not deny Bennett’s claim that the officer pointed a gun at him and threatened to “blow my f—ing head off.” The officer had his body camera turned off at the time of the incident.

    ———–

    A recently released video from LVPD shows an officer pointing a taser at Bennett.

  9. Body cams turned off has a stench to it

    Can’t believe with all the security cams in Vegas more viddo hasn’t come out that would confirm what happened onexway or the other

  11. Funny how any time a police officer does anything the minorities get up in arms over it but a much larger problem of crimes against minorities by other minorities is never brought up. hmmmm

  12. Police have been targeting minorities for years. That isn’t even debatable. Police departments have always been bubbles of racism and in recent years, they’re more upfront and open about their racism. And under the current administration in the White House, things will only get worse.

  13. ringheadcrusher says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:44 pm
    Forget about Bennett – everyone knows he’s a blowhard. They should be complaining to Goodell about GOODELL! The fool already announced the league is all-in behind Bennett. Apparently they don’t need any facts to make that leap.

    …..goodell didn’t need facts for Elliot either so at least he is consistent.

  16. metitometin says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Police have been targeting minorities for years. That isn’t even debatable. Police departments have always been bubbles of racism and in recent years, they’re more upfront and open about their racism. And under the current administration in the White House, things will only get worse.
    _______________
    Just stop. The black rate of committing homicide is well over 5 times their percentage of the population (and was under the 8 years of President Obama). What isn’t “debatable” is there is a problem in the black community with violent crime and this focus on police is just ignoring the real issue.

    #HardTruth

  17. If this was Larry Fitzgerald or another boy-scout, people would immediately say the cops are lying. Because it’s Bennett, a guy that’s easy to hate, you all assume he’s at fault.

    We’ll probably never get the full truth of the matter.

  18. WHOOPS! Sorry Roger, but I’m afraid you are now going to have to spend a few million and about a year investigating this matter that is CERTAINLY “detrimental to the league”… Do you see it yet, Roger?? Do you see the can of worms you have opened and the outrageous error of your ways?

  19. im not taking sides and we will probably never know the whole truth.

    but i will say this

    the body Camera should NEVER be off.

    and if it is off? why should i believe the cop.

  21. What isn’t “debatable” is there is a problem in the black community with violent crime and this focus on police is just ignoring the real issue.

    And this is the reason we have protests… just because there is a problem with a criminal element (inner-city poor, who tend to be black, latino, or PWT), it is justifiable to treat all black people as “behaving suspiciously.”

    Your comment is the textbook definition of racism and I hope you can mature a bit and see this as less than a binary problem.

  22. I have been to that club a few times and cant understand why he was in the damn street? He had to jump the wall to gain access to the street. From the video there were plenty of people standing around but why did a guy who is 6’4 280lbs jump the wall to run down the street?

  23. It’s taken a year, but now we’re getting to the crux of this issue between the NFL players, the NFL team owners and the Police unions and fraternities.
    Kaepernick and the players are concerned about policing in the minority neighborhoods.
    The team owners in each city/county have really good relations with the local police and the fraternities that they don’t want disturbed.
    I suspect that this post will be deleted by the moderator, as have all the other posts where I bring up the subject.

  24. If the LVPU wanted to truly refute Bennett’s claim, they would not simply complain to Goodell. Rather, they would release the body-cam footage from each of the present officers to show exactly what happened. Stop writing letters to complain and start implementing transparency into every act taken. Show the footage.

  25. Dear Las Vegas Police,
    Cut to the chase – show ALL body camera film, not what you have “jury picked.” Most all who witnessed this know your officer used excessive force. Don’t try to act like your president by passing the buck on to someone else. You have simply delivered a poor excuse for your bad behavior – own up to it & enough already. You are making yourself look more foolish by the moment.

  26. Well since the body camera was conveniently turned off, we won’t know for sure if that threat ever happened. That’s obviously crucial. If it happened, then all bets are off on appropriate police action. If the only thing that happened is what the video shows, then it is possible that a person seen running from the scene of a shooting should be detained or at least it would be an understandable decision.

    The police didn’t deny the threat, which would be excessive for sure, and Bennett is credible. But there won’t likely be hard evidence.

    Also, As everyone knows that has read about the history of racial issues with police, it doesn’t matter that the officers were minorities. That doesn’t necessarily change racial profiling at all.

  27. Funny, does it explain their probable cause for picking one black man to arrest out of a huge crowd? They talk of “unusual and suspicious actions.” Wow, talk about their gut instinct being correct! Bennett has been charged with . . . oh wait, absolutely nothing. Nothing at all.

    Whoops, nothing to see here!

  29. “Just stop. The black rate of committing homicide…”

    Wow, that’s really not relevant. How many homicides has Michael Bennett been involved in? How many homicides were committed at the club that night?

  30. Irsay’s Bong says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:48 pm
    “The officer had his body camera turned off at the time of the incident.”
    Funny how often this happens, why have body cams if they can be turned off? In more cases it actually helps the cops, when the camera is on.
    ____________________________________________

    I have to say, as stupid as I find all this to be, this really bothers me. ANY cop with a body cam who has an altercation with a US citizen and the cam “isn’t on” should be summarily fired. There is no excuse for this.

    Body cams should be mandatory for every law enforcement officer in the field, and any time a case like this comes to light… Fire them.

  31. nyneal says:
    September 7, 2017 at 2:48 pm
    Well, what’ya know? The officers who detained Bennett were minorities themselves. What do all you sky-is-falling people who say it was racially motivated have to say now?

    ———–

    Racial profiling has nothing to do with whether the person doing the profiling is a minority or not.

  33. nflscouting says:
    September 7, 2017 at 3:14 pm
    Dear Las Vegas Police,
    Cut to the chase – show ALL body camera film, not what you have “jury picked.” Most all who witnessed this know your officer used excessive force. Don’t try to act like your president by passing the buck on to someone else. You have simply delivered a poor excuse for your bad behavior – own up to it & enough already. You are making yourself look more foolish by the moment.

    “Most all”?? Please explain how you know this. The level of assumption here is frightening.

Leave a Reply