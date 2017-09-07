LeSean McCoy out of practice Thursday due to stomach illness

September 7, 2017
LeSean McCoy is expected to get plenty of work this season, but he’s not getting any during Thursday’s practice.

The Bills announced that McCoy is sitting out due to a “stomach bug.” There’s no further word from the team about whether he’s expected to be back on Friday for the final session before Sunday’s opener against the Giants or if the team has any concern that he’d miss that game.

Based on the information at hand, it seems unlikely that things will play out that way. Even without causing him to miss a game, though, McCoy’s illness is a reminder that McCoy won’t be playing every snap this season even if coach Sean McDermott suggested he could if it was what it took for the Bills to win games.

At some point they will be turning to other backs and they will need Mike Tolbert and/or Joe Banyard to take some of the load if McCoy’s going to make it through the entire season as the focal point in the offense.

  1. Playing professional sports with a “stomach bug” can be quite difficult, so I hope McCoy gets well and is able to play. In February, the PGA Tour played a tournament in Mexico City, and half the field caught a “stomach bug” during days 2-4 of the tournament. As one pro put it, “wearing white pants is an extremely bold choice this week.”

    One could only imagine how difficult it would be to be forced to wear the Bills’ white pants, and then to go run as fast as you can before getting hit by a linebacker. Bold choice indeed!

