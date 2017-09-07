LeSean McCoy out of practice Thursday due to stomach illness

Getty Images

LeSean McCoy is expected to get plenty of work this season, but he’s not getting any during Thursday’s practice.

The Bills announced that McCoy is sitting out due to a “stomach bug.” There’s no further word from the team about whether he’s expected to be back on Friday for the final session before Sunday’s opener against the Giants or if the team has any concern that he’d miss that game.

Based on the information at hand, it seems unlikely that things will play out that way. Even without causing him to miss a game, though, McCoy’s illness is a reminder that McCoy won’t be playing every snap this season even if coach Sean McDermott suggested he could if it was what it took for the Bills to win games.

At some point they will be turning to other backs and they will need Mike Tolbert and/or Joe Banyard to take some of the load if McCoy’s going to make it through the entire season as the focal point in the offense.