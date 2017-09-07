Marcus Peters sits on training table during national anthem

Getty Images

Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters sat on the team’s training table during the national anthem. He was the only player with a visible protest pregame Thursday night.

Peters rode an exercise bicycle while the national anthem played during the preseason, according to Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. Peters raised a black-gloved fist during the national anthem before the NFL opener last season, backing his promise to show support for protests started by Colin Kaepernick.

Peters shared a photo on Twitter of a pair of cleats. The bottom of one read “Liberty” and the other said “Justice For All.”

Peters tweeted: “Stand for what you stand in. If you see the potential for good, speak up. Don’t be Quiet. @Fam1stfam‪ #adidasPharrellWilliams‬”