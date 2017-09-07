Martellus Bennett left team meeting while crying after seeing video of Michael’s encounter with officers

Getty Images

Michael and Martellus Bennett are extremely close. It comes as no surprise that in the aftermath of his older brother being detailed by police in Las Vegas, allegedly at gun point, that Martellus is finding the situation a difficult one to cope with.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Martellus had to excuse himself from a team meeting after seeing video of the incident for the first time.

“I didn’t even know there was a video,” Martellus said. “I had to walk out of meetings because I broke down crying, just thinking about what could have happened, what could have been. It was just so close. You never know these days.”

Bennett said in a social media post Wednesday morning that officers threatened to “blow my f—ing head off” before being detained and handcuffed.

“The Officers’ excessive use of force was unbearable,” Bennett wrote. “I felt helpless as I lay there on the ground handcuffed facing the real-life threat of being killed. All I could think of was “I’m going to die for no other reason than I am black and my skin color is somehow a threat.’ My life flashed before my eyes as I thought of my girls. Would I ever play with them again? Or watch them have kids? Or be able to kiss my wife again and tell her I love her.”

Martellus spoke to Michael soon after the incident when his older brother was still hysterical from the incident. He hasn’t seen Michael since the encounter, but the two will reunite prior to Sunday’s season opener between Martellus’ Green Bay Packers and Michael’s Seattle Seahawks.

“Sometimes, a hug is the best thing you can give,” Martellus said. “I mean, I don’t really know, really — you know what I’m saying? I don’t really have the answers. You just think, ‘What if?’ You know? Two seconds this way, two seconds that way, the whole thing is different. So for me, I’ll just be happy to see my brother, because there’s a chance I couldn’t see him.”