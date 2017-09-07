Michael Bennett’s lawyer welcomes an investigation

Getty Images

The Las Vegas police union wants the NFL to investigation the claims made by defensive end Michael Bennett. The NFL won’t be doing it. Bennett wishes the league would.

Bennett’s lawyer, John Burris, told PFT by phone on Thursday that Bennett welcomes an investigation. Indeed, he wants one.

The police union claims Bennett is lying. Burris insists Bennett is telling the truth, pointing out that it’s standard police protocol to “demonize” anyone who alleges misconduct.

As to Bennett, an investigation ultimately could be conducted by Burris and his colleagues, within the confines of a civil lawsuit.