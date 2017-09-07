Mike Gillislee scores twice as LeGarrette Blount’s goal-line replacement with Patriots

Getty Images

LeGarrette Blount led the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 18 last season. His replacement, Mike Gillislee, is on his way to leading the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season.

Gillislee scored two touchdowns in the first 22:33 of Thursday night’s game. His second score, a 2-yard run with 7:27 remaining in the second quarter, gave the Patriots a 17-7 lead.

Gillislee’s first score also was a 2-yard run. He scored on only 63.3 percent of his rushes inside the 10-yard line last season, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, getting in the end zone on seven of 11 attempts.

The Patriots signed Gillislee to a two-year, $6.4 million offer sheet that the Bills declined to match. Gillislee had a career-high 577 yards rushing and nine total touchdowns in 15 games last season in Buffalo.

He had nine carries for 42 yards late in the second quarter Thursday.