Mike Williams catching passes but not running routes full speed yet

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn offered an update Thursday on the rehab of receiver Mike Williams. That fact that Williams is “catching balls” is an encouraging sign. It’s the “but” Lynn offered that signals Williams is closer but not close to returning.

“Catching balls, but he’s not running routes full speed,” Lynn said, via Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News.

The seventh overall pick has a herniated disc in his back that kept him out of the entire offseason program and training camp. The Chargers took Williams off the physically unable to perform list, but he appears a few weeks from seeing game action.

The Chargers, who have Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin at receiver, likely will use caution with Williams as he works his way back.