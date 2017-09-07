NFL won’t investigate Michael Bennett

Getty Images

The Las Vegas police union wants the NFL to investigate Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett. The NFL will not be granting that request.

“There is no allegation of a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy tells PFT, “and therefore there is no basis for an NFL investigation.”

Bennett alleges that Las Vegas police officers engaged in racial profiling and other misconduct during an August 26 incident that resulted in police detaining Bennett with force. The Las Vegas police union has asked the NFL to “conduct an investigation, and take appropriate action, into Michael Bennett’s obvious false allegations against our officers.”

At this point, it appears the only investigation will be the one conducted by the Las Vegas police department, the relevant federal authorities, and/or Bennett’s lawyers if/when a lawsuit is filed.