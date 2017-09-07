OBJ is 50-50 for Sunday

AP

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will play on Sunday. Unless he doesn’t. Literally.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Beckham is believed to 50-50 to play with an ankle injury suffered last month in the preseason against the Browns.

This likely means that Beckham, who hasn’t practiced on Wednesday and Thursday, will be listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. The question then becomes whether he’ll make the trip with the team to Dallas on Saturday.

If he’s not going to play, it makes no sense to drag him to Dallas when he otherwise could be getting treatment in anticipation of playing in Week Two. Unless the Giants intend to perpetrate the ruse that he’s playing, forcing the Cowboys to prepare for him when in reality they won’t be.