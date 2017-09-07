Odell Beckham remains out of practice

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham doesn’t want to be counted out of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys and the Giants may be left to make a decision on his status without getting him on the practice field this week.

Beckham remained out of practice on Thursday due to the ankle injury he suffered during the team’s second preseason game this summer. He worked on the side while the rest of the team went through drills in a session, as captured on video by Dan Duggan of NJ.com, that featured him running in a straight line.

That’s a step in the right direction, but Beckham will need to be able to cut if he’s going to be effective on the field against Dallas. There was no sign that he’s doing that during the portion of practice open to the media so Beckham’s status remains questionable at best.

Beckham has played on three occasions in the last two years after missing a week of practice heading into the game, but the timing of the injury means this is a longer layoff than any of those instances.