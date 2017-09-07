Overtime flaw still exists

Posted by Mike Florio on September 7, 2017, 10:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots won the Super Bowl, if you haven’t heard, by scoring a touchdown on the first drive of overtime. But the game shouldn’t have been over at that point.

The team that kicks off to start overtime should always have a chance to match an opening-drive score, whether it’s a field goal or a touchdown. Especially in the postseason, where the winner advances and the loser goes home. Or in the Super Bowl, where a championship can be secured on a single, well-timed touchdown drive.

During Thursday night’s Chiefs-Patriots pregame show, Bob Costas made the case for full and complete fairness in postseason overtime, with the game never riding on outcome of the flip of a coin. Since Bob can say it better than I ever could, check out Bob’s remarks and then invariably complain about what he had to say in the comments.

Unless you know in your heart that he’s right. In that case, complain about something else.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Overtime flaw still exists

  3. Costas should stick to baseball.

    So what if both teams score touchdowns? Is the next argument going to be that it’s unfair that the team that scores first can then win it with a field goal? We like games ending in touchdowns. The Falcons had enough chances to win the Super Bowl. Nobody who doesn’t within 100 miles of Peachtree Street believes the Super Bowl was unfair because the Patriots went down the field and scored.

  4. There are 3 aspects of the game … play defense to get it back to your offense… stop trying to change the game so everyone gets a trophy

  5. Might as well go to the college rule. Also, the losing team should get a mini Lombardi trophy too and a runner’s up ring.

  8. If they don’t want sudden death then the rule change is so simple.
    1 – if the opening team kicks a field goal, the other team MUST go for a touch down to avoid another tie and extending the game
    2 – if the opening team scores a touchdown, the automatically get the extra point. The other team gets a chance, but must go for the two point conversion (again, to avoid extending the game with a tie)

Leave a Reply