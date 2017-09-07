Overtime flaw still exists

Getty Images

The Patriots won the Super Bowl, if you haven’t heard, by scoring a touchdown on the first drive of overtime. But the game shouldn’t have been over at that point.

The team that kicks off to start overtime should always have a chance to match an opening-drive score, whether it’s a field goal or a touchdown. Especially in the postseason, where the winner advances and the loser goes home. Or in the Super Bowl, where a championship can be secured on a single, well-timed touchdown drive.

During Thursday night’s Chiefs-Patriots pregame show, Bob Costas made the case for full and complete fairness in postseason overtime, with the game never riding on outcome of the flip of a coin. Since Bob can say it better than I ever could, check out Bob’s remarks and then invariably complain about what he had to say in the comments.

Unless you know in your heart that he’s right. In that case, complain about something else.