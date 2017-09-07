Patriots placing Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Patriots are placing another wide receiver on injured reserve.

According to multiple reports, Malcolm Mitchell will join Julian Edelman on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Unlike Edelman, Mitchell will be eligible to return to the team later in the season. He must spend at least eight weeks on IR before he’ll be eligible to play in a game, but can practice after six weeks.

Tom Curran of CSN New England reports that offensive lineman Ted Karras will be promoted from the practice squad to take Mitchell’s spot on the roster.

The move will leave the Patriots with Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola and recent trade acquisition Phillip Dorsett on the 53-man roster at wide receiver. That’s a thin group, although the presence of Rob Gronkowski, James White and Rex Burkhead give the team a variety of options in the passing game to make up for the absences.