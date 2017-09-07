PFT’s 2017 season predictions

It’s that time of year again, the dawn of the regular season, the time for us to make predictions in early September that will probably look stupid in early February.
Last year, none of us picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, and none of us even picked the Falcons to make the playoffs. So if you’re basing your own bets on ours, well, you’d probably be better off just buying a lottery ticket.
But for entertainment purposes only, here are our picks:
Josh Alper
AFC
1. Patriots 2. Steelers 3. Raiders 4. Titans 5. Bengals 6. Chargers
Wild card: Raiders over Chargers, Titans over Bengals
Divisional round: Raiders over Steelers, Pats over Titans
Conference championship: Pats over Raiders
NFC
1. Seahawks 2. Packers 3. Giants 4. Falcons 5. Saints 6. Cardinals
Wild card: Saints over Falcons, Giants over Cards
Divisional round: Seahawks over Saints, Giants over Pack
Conference championship: Seahawks over Giants
Super Bowl: Pats over Seahawks
Curtis Crabtree
AFC
1. Patriots; 2. Steelers; 3. Titans; 4. Raiders; 5. Texans; 6. Chiefs
Wild card: Titans over Chiefs, Raiders over Texans
Divisional round: Patriots over Raiders, Steelers over Titans
Conference championship: Patriots over Steelers
NFC
1. Packers; 2. Seahawks; 3. Falcons; 4. Eagles; 5. Cowboys; 6. Buccaneers
Wild card: Buccaneers over Falcons, Eagles over Cowboys
Divisional round: Packers over Buccaneers, Seahawks over Eagles
Conference championship: Seahawks over Packers
Super Bowl: Patriots over Seahawks
Mike Florio
AFC
1. Patriots, 2. Steelers, 3. Broncos, 4. Titans, 5. Chiefs, 6. Texans
Wild card: Broncos over Texans, Titans over Chiefs
Divisional round: Patriots over Titans, Steelers over Broncos
Conference Championship: Patriots over Steelers
NFC
1. Packers, 2. Seahawks, 3. Panthers, 4. Eagles, 5. Giants, 6. Saints
Wild card: Panthers over Saints, Giants over Eagles.
Divisional round: Packers over Giants, Seahawks over Panthers.
Conference Championship: Packers over Seahawks.
Super Bowl: Patriots over Packers.
Darin Gantt
AFC
1. Patriots; 2. Titans; 3. Raiders; 4. Steelers; 5. Chiefs; 6. Texans.
Wild card: Raiders over Texans, Steelers over Chiefs.
Divisional round: Patriots over Steelers, Raiders over Titans
Conference Championship: Patriots over Raiders
NFC
1. Packers; 2. Giants; 3. Seahawks; 4. Panthers; 5. Lions; 6. Falcons
Wild card: Seahawks over Falcons, Panthers over Lions
Divisional round: Packers over Panthers, Seahawks over Giants.
Conference championship: Seahawks over Packers
Super Bowl: Patriots over Seahawks
Michael David Smith
AFC
1. Patriots, 2. Chiefs, 3. Steelers, 4. Titans, 5. Texans, 6. Raiders
Wild card: Steelers over Raiders, Titans over Texans
Divisional round: Chiefs over Steelers, Patriots over Titans
Conference championship: Chiefs over Patriots
NFC
1. Packers, 2. Seahawks, 3. Buccaneers, 4. Cowboys, 5. Giants, 6. Falcons
Wild card: Buccaneers over Falcons, Giants over Cowboys
Divisional round: Packers over Giants, Seahawks over Buccaneers
Conference championship: Seahawks over Packers
Super Bowl: Seahawks over Chiefs
Charean Williams
AFC
1. Patriots, 2. Raiders, 3. Steelers, 4. Texans, 5. Titans, 6. Bengals
Wild card: Steelers over Bengals, Titans over Texans
Divisional round: Raiders over Steelers, Patriots over Titans
Conference championship: Raiders over Patriots
NFC
1. Packers, 2. Cardinals, 3. Giants, 4. Bucs, 5. Seahawks, 6. Cowboys
Wild card: Giants over Cowboys, Seahawks over Bucs
Divisional round: Packers over Seahawks, Cardinals over Giants
Conference championship: Cardinals over Packers
Super Bowl: Raiders over Cardinals