PFT’s 2017 season predictions

It’s that time of year again, the dawn of the regular season, the time for us to make predictions in early September that will probably look stupid in early February.

Last year, none of us picked the Patriots to win the Super Bowl, and none of us even picked the Falcons to make the playoffs. So if you’re basing your own bets on ours, well, you’d probably be better off just buying a lottery ticket.

But for entertainment purposes only, here are our picks:

Josh Alper

AFC

1. Patriots 2. Steelers 3. Raiders 4. Titans 5. Bengals 6. Chargers

Wild card: Raiders over Chargers, Titans over Bengals

Divisional round: Raiders over Steelers, Pats over Titans

Conference championship: Pats over Raiders

NFC

1. Seahawks 2. Packers 3. Giants 4. Falcons 5. Saints 6. Cardinals

Wild card: Saints over Falcons, Giants over Cards

Divisional round: Seahawks over Saints, Giants over Pack

Conference championship: Seahawks over Giants

Super Bowl: Pats over Seahawks

Curtis Crabtree

AFC

1. Patriots; 2. Steelers; 3. Titans; 4. Raiders; 5. Texans; 6. Chiefs

Wild card: Titans over Chiefs, Raiders over Texans

Divisional round: Patriots over Raiders, Steelers over Titans

Conference championship: Patriots over Steelers

NFC

1. Packers; 2. Seahawks; 3. Falcons; 4. Eagles; 5. Cowboys; 6. Buccaneers

Wild card: Buccaneers over Falcons, Eagles over Cowboys

Divisional round: Packers over Buccaneers, Seahawks over Eagles

Conference championship: Seahawks over Packers

Super Bowl: Patriots over Seahawks

Mike Florio

AFC

1. Patriots, 2. Steelers, 3. Broncos, 4. Titans, 5. Chiefs, 6. Texans

Wild card: Broncos over Texans, Titans over Chiefs

Divisional round: Patriots over Titans, Steelers over Broncos

Conference Championship: Patriots over Steelers

NFC

1. Packers, 2. Seahawks, 3. Panthers, 4. Eagles, 5. Giants, 6. Saints

Wild card: Panthers over Saints, Giants over Eagles.

Divisional round: Packers over Giants, Seahawks over Panthers.

Conference Championship: Packers over Seahawks.

Super Bowl: Patriots over Packers.

Darin Gantt

AFC

1. Patriots; 2. Titans; 3. Raiders; 4. Steelers; 5. Chiefs; 6. Texans.

Wild card: Raiders over Texans, Steelers over Chiefs.

Divisional round: Patriots over Steelers, Raiders over Titans

Conference Championship: Patriots over Raiders

NFC

1. Packers; 2. Giants; 3. Seahawks; 4. Panthers; 5. Lions; 6. Falcons

Wild card: Seahawks over Falcons, Panthers over Lions

Divisional round: Packers over Panthers, Seahawks over Giants.

Conference championship: Seahawks over Packers

Super Bowl: Patriots over Seahawks

Michael David Smith

AFC

1. Patriots, 2. Chiefs, 3. Steelers, 4. Titans, 5. Texans, 6. Raiders

Wild card: Steelers over Raiders, Titans over Texans

Divisional round: Chiefs over Steelers, Patriots over Titans

Conference championship: Chiefs over Patriots

NFC

1. Packers, 2. Seahawks, 3. Buccaneers, 4. Cowboys, 5. Giants, 6. Falcons

Wild card: Buccaneers over Falcons, Giants over Cowboys

Divisional round: Packers over Giants, Seahawks over Buccaneers

Conference championship: Seahawks over Packers

Super Bowl: Seahawks over Chiefs

Charean Williams

AFC

1. Patriots, 2. Raiders, 3. Steelers, 4. Texans, 5. Titans, 6. Bengals

Wild card: Steelers over Bengals, Titans over Texans

Divisional round: Raiders over Steelers, Patriots over Titans

Conference championship: Raiders over Patriots

NFC

1. Packers, 2. Cardinals, 3. Giants, 4. Bucs, 5. Seahawks, 6. Cowboys

Wild card: Giants over Cowboys, Seahawks over Bucs

Divisional round: Packers over Seahawks, Cardinals over Giants

Conference championship: Cardinals over Packers

Super Bowl: Raiders over Cardinals