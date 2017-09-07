Ravens want to emphasize the run game, which seems wise

Getty Images

The Ravens haven’t been willing to, or good at running the ball lately. The intent seems to be changing this year, and they hope the ability follows.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens guard Marshal Yanda said the intent of their offense is clear this season.

“The word I think of is ‘commitment,'” Yanda said of the running game. “I think we’re going to be committed to it more this year than we ever have.”

The Ravens have been in the bottom seven of the league in rushing during three of the last four years, and have set franchise records for fewest rushing attempts the last two years.

When the Ravens have been good, they’ve been good at running the ball, which goes along nicely with their defensive mindset. But this year, with Joe Flacco missing most of the preseason with a bad back, that becomes even more important.

Bringing senior offensive assistant Greg Roman in this offseason should add a little more emphasis to the run game, even if they didn’t add playing personnel there. Terrence West will continue to start at running back, and he’ll be expected to carry the load.

And if the Ravens want to break out of a recent skid, getting him in gear behind a new offensive line will be a key.