Report: Browns cutting Calvin Pryor after fight before practice

What was already a bad day for the Browns keeps getting worse.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Browns are releasing safety Calvin Pryor, after he got into a fight with a teammate before practice. According to his co-worker Mike Garafolo, the teammate in question was wide receiver Ricardo Lewis.

The Browns traded for the former first-rounder earlier this offseason, hoping the fresh start after his Jets days would pay off.

But on the same day they found out No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett would miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain, this is one more thing for the Browns to deal with.